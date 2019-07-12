Services
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Bernard "Benny" Katz Obituary
Bernard "Benny" Katz

Louisville - Bernard "Benny" Katz, 91, passed away July 10, 2019 at home. He was born June 22, 1928 in the Bronx, New York to the late Phillip and Jenny Katz. He was a member of Congregation Anshei Sfard.

He is survived by a loving family; his daughter, Bobbi Andriakos (Andy); his son, Jeff Katz (Sharon) of West Lafayette, IN; his sister Marilyn Katz of Sarasota, FL, grandsons, Mike Andriakos (Ashley) and Derek Andriakos and six great-grandchildren: Jake, Halle, Willie, Nick, Bennett and Zella.

While stationed at Ft. Knox, he met his future wife, Roselee, and they began their life together. The Jewish Community Center was his home away from home where he enjoyed "world-class" racquetball and camaraderie with good friends. After retiring from Standard Gravure (Courier-Journal) he volunteered for 15 years at Baptist East hospital.

Benny cared deeply for his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family and was loved by all. The family would like to thank Linda Stebbins, Jennifer Armstrong and Hosparus for the wonderful care they provided.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 12th in Anshei Sfard Cemetery, 721 Locust Lane. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the donor's favorite charity.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 12, 2019
