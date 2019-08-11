Services
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Bernard Lee Mitchell Obituary
Bernard Lee Mitchell

Louisville - Bernard Lee Mitchell, 66, of Louisville, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019 at his home.

He retired from Dynacraft in 2015 after 23 ½ years of service. His home state was West Virginia, but moved to Kentucky in 1974. He loved to play lead guitar and played in numerous country music bands over the years. He started playing in bands in the 7th grade, and was an avid Beatles fan.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ray L. Mitchell; and his brother, Larry R. Mitchell.

Bernie is survived by his wife and companion of 21 years, Barbara Mitchell; his mother, Tressie Vay Mitchell; three stepsons, Chris Summitt (Ammie), David and Sean Conlon; his sister, Frances Majoris (Rick); sister-in-law, Susie Mitchell; two grandchildren, Michael and Courtney; along with a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Mt. Washington Cemetery. Friends may visit from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday and after 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to the Norton Cancer Institute for helping take care of Bernie the last 2 years.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
