|
|
Bernard Lee Willis, Sr.
Louisville - Willis, Bernard Lee Sr. "Bernie" 76, passed away April 4th, 2020 at Baptist East Hospital.
He was born March 27, 1944 in New Albany, IN to Joseph Willis and Elva Basham who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Bob, Bill, Bruce, Barry and Benny Willis, and sisters, Dot Alfonso, Mickey Coddington and Doris Sego.
He was an Army veteran who served in Germany during the Vietnam conflict and then as an Agent for Norfolk Southern Railroad in Louisville for 20+ years.
He is survived by his children, Col Bernard Lee Willis II (Lynne) of Dayton, OH, Marty Willis and Tim Willis of Louisville; his brother, Bud Willis of Georgetown, IN; and grandchildren, Shelby, Aislynn, Jonathan, Noah and Andrew.
In lieu of memorial services, loved ones are asked to post remembrances to Facebook. Bernie will be honored by the Kentucky Organ Donation Affiliates at their yearly memorial gathering as he was able to help burn patients and others with his gift of life. Memorial donations in his honor are welcome at #donatelifeky
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020