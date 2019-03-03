Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Neagli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard R. "Bernie" Neagli


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bernard R. "Bernie" Neagli Obituary
Bernard R. "Bernie" Neagli

Louisville - Bernard R. "Bernie" Neagli, 91, passed away peacefully on February 27th surrounded by his loved ones.

Bernie was a loving father, uncle and grandfather. He loved working seek and finds, spending time with his "princesses", and was a passionate UK basketball fan. He could make anyone smile with his lovable personality and is most notably known for his "twin poem".

Bernie was preceded into heaven by his son, Ronald Neagli, and his brothers, Joe, his twin, and Frank Neagli. He is survived by his beautiful bride of 65 years, Miriam "Pee Wee" Neagli; daughter, Karen Schoo (Gary); son Doug Neagli (Rita); grandchildren, Kim, Kristina, Jackson, Grant, Christopher and Stephanie, and two great grandchildren.

A memorial visitation will be at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road on Monday, March 4 from 10 am to 11 am with the memorial service at 11:00 am at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to or Hosparus Health. Online condolences can be shared at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now