Bernard R. "Bernie" Neagli



Louisville - Bernard R. "Bernie" Neagli, 91, passed away peacefully on February 27th surrounded by his loved ones.



Bernie was a loving father, uncle and grandfather. He loved working seek and finds, spending time with his "princesses", and was a passionate UK basketball fan. He could make anyone smile with his lovable personality and is most notably known for his "twin poem".



Bernie was preceded into heaven by his son, Ronald Neagli, and his brothers, Joe, his twin, and Frank Neagli. He is survived by his beautiful bride of 65 years, Miriam "Pee Wee" Neagli; daughter, Karen Schoo (Gary); son Doug Neagli (Rita); grandchildren, Kim, Kristina, Jackson, Grant, Christopher and Stephanie, and two great grandchildren.



A memorial visitation will be at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road on Monday, March 4 from 10 am to 11 am with the memorial service at 11:00 am at the funeral home.



Memorial donations may be made to or Hosparus Health. Online condolences can be shared at www.ratterman.com. Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary