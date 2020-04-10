Services
Bernard Ray "Bernie" Kremer

Bernard Ray "Bernie" Kremer Obituary
Bernard Ray "Bernie" Kremer

Louisville - Bernard Ray "Bernie" Kremer, 71, of Louisville, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020. He was the son of the late Michael and Lucy Kremer.

Bernie was a graduate of Flaget High School and later graduated from George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia. He was retired from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and was also an Army veteran. Bernie was a big supporter of the Kentucky Wildcats.

He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Larry Kremer, Nancy Becht, and Michael Kremer; and nephews, Sean McCauley and Scott Kremer.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 34 years, Ramona Kremer; brother, Rod Kremer; sister, Rita McCauley (Mike); and numerous nieces and nephews, along with a large extended family.

Due to COVID-19, the family will have a drive-through visitation from 11 AM - 1 PM on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. All other services will be private. The family will have a celebration of life for Bernie at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the and the Flaget Alumni Association. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
