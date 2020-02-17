|
Bernard "Bernie" William Hardy
Louisville - Bernard "Bernie" William Hardy, 74, of Louisville passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at Baptist Health. Born in Louisville, Bernie retired from the Hazelwood Center and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 43 years, Bonnie Behymer Hardy; his son Eddie Hardy (Kanesha); Grandchildren EJ, Ronnie, and Shawn; his special brother and sister Leonard Hardy (Nancy) and Bernice Sachleben (Leroy); and his devoted sisters in law Connie, Annie, Cindy, and Sue.
Visitation will be Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 3-8 pm at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home Jeffersontown 10600 Taylorsville Rd. His Funeral Mass will be 10 am Thursday, February 20, 2020 at St. Edward Catholic Church. 9608 Sue Helen Dr. Burial will be in Resthaven Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Mass of the Air.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020