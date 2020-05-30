Bernetta Anne Kleinsteuber
1961 - 2020
Bernetta Anne Kleinsteuber

Fisherville - On Friday, April 3rd, 2020, Bernetta "Bunny" Anne Kleinsteuber of Fishersville, Kentucky, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away at the age of 58 after a long battle with chronic illnesses. Bunny was born on December 13th, 1961, in Jamestown, New York, to Clyde and Rosalie Loop. She graduated with a degree in Nursing from the Eastern Kentucky University in 1984 and worked as a nurse for over fifteen years. On October 26th, 1996, she married Ken Kleinsteuber.

She is preceded in death by her father and mother.

She is survived by her loving husband, three children: Sean Pettit (Ashley), Kaylor Doyle (Alex), and Bryce Kleinsteuber (Sarah). Three grandchildren: Graham, Harper, and Beckett. And four siblings: Cindy Curl, Doug Loop, Sean Hall, and Jason Schofield. And, numerous other

family members.

A memorial gathering will take place on Saturday, June 6, from 2 to 4 PM with a service to follow at 4, at the Arch L. Heady at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Rd.

Please visit www.archlheadywestport.com to leave a condolence for the family.






Published in Courier-Journal from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Memorial Gathering
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
JUN
6
Service
04:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
5024269351
