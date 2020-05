Bernetta Anne KleinsteuberFisherville - On Friday, April 3rd, 2020, Bernetta "Bunny" Anne Kleinsteuber of Fishersville, Kentucky, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away at the age of 58 after a long battle with chronic illnesses. Bunny was born on December 13th, 1961, in Jamestown, New York, to Clyde and Rosalie Loop. She graduated with a degree in Nursing from the Eastern Kentucky University in 1984 and worked as a nurse for over fifteen years. On October 26th, 1996, she married Ken Kleinsteuber.She is preceded in death by her father and mother.She is survived by her loving husband, three children: Sean Pettit (Ashley), Kaylor Doyle (Alex), and Bryce Kleinsteuber (Sarah). Three grandchildren: Graham, Harper, and Beckett. And four siblings: Cindy Curl, Doug Loop, Sean Hall, and Jason Schofield. And, numerous otherfamily members.A memorial gathering will take place on Saturday, June 6, from 2 to 4 PM with a service to follow at 4, at the Arch L. Heady at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Rd.Please visit www.archlheadywestport.com to leave a condolence for the family.