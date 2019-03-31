|
Bernetta Gail Forbes
Louisville - , 59, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019.
She is survived by her children, Ashley Forbes, Daniel Forbes (Destiny), Bernetta "Gail" Bibbs (Dejuan) and Marcus Forbes; siblings, Rev. Haywood Williams, Pamela Mitts, Omar Williams, Valerie Bell and Tracy Bell; stepsister, Joyce Duncan; 8 grandchildren, host of family and friends.
Visitation: 10am -12pm Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., with the funeral service to follow at noon, burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 31, 2019