Bernhard Filbert
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Savior Lutheran Church
8305 Nottingham Parkway
Louisville, KY
Bernhard Wilhelm Filbert


1935 - 2019
Bernhard Wilhelm Filbert Obituary
Bernhard Wilhelm Filbert

Louisville - went to be with his Heavenly Father on November 23, 2019. Bernhard was a retired pastor and long-time member of Our Savior Lutheran Church.

Those who preceded him in death are his loving wife, Alvera Filbert; father, Ludwig Filbert; mother, Barbara Filbert Scheiblin; and step-father, George Scheiblin.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Chandra Crawley (Shawn), Randall Filbert (Marianne), and Mark Filbert.

There will be a memorial service to honor Bernhard's life on Saturday, December 7, at 1:00pm at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 8305 Nottingham Parkway, Louisville, KY 40222. All floral deliveries should be directed to the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bernhard's name to Our Savior Lutheran Church and School.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 24 to Dec. 1, 2019
