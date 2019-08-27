Services
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
(502) 933-9000
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
Bernice Bowling Obituary
Bernice Bowling

Louisville - Bernice Bowling, 90, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019.

She was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church.

Bernice was preceded in death by her husband, James Bowling, and a great-granddaughter Hannah. She is survived by her children Ronald Bowling (Judy), Carolyn Hottel (Mark), Janice Wathen (Maurice), and Brenda Amstutz (Scott); sisters, Lavern Wingfield and Patsy George; 10 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.

Her funeral service will be held at 10:00 am Friday at Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Hwy, followed by burial at Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be from 2-8 pm Thursday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 27, 2019
