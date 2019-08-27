|
Bernice Bowling
Louisville - Bernice Bowling, 90, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019.
She was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church.
Bernice was preceded in death by her husband, James Bowling, and a great-granddaughter Hannah. She is survived by her children Ronald Bowling (Judy), Carolyn Hottel (Mark), Janice Wathen (Maurice), and Brenda Amstutz (Scott); sisters, Lavern Wingfield and Patsy George; 10 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.
Her funeral service will be held at 10:00 am Friday at Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Hwy, followed by burial at Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be from 2-8 pm Thursday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 27, 2019