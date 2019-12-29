|
Bernice Gilbert Hull
Louisville - Bernice Gilbert Hull, age 107, died in her home in Louisville, KY on Thursday, December 26th, 2019. She was the daughter of Richard E. Gilbert, Sr. and Nettie Baumeler. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Nicholas Bradley Hull, Sr. ; her son, Nicholas Bradley Hull, Jr. ; her three siblings: Alice Gilbert Rush, Dorothy Gilbert Sproule and Richard E. Gilbert, Jr. She is survived by her son, David Hull; daughter-in-law, Beth Hull; her grandchildren, including: Clifton Hull (Laura Bischoff), Alex Herman Hull, Kitty Hull Emonz; her great-grandchildren: Rachel Emonz and Grace Emonz.
Visitation will be Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 9am to 1pm with her Funeral Service at 1pm at Highlands Family Owned Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd, with burial to follow immediately at Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville, KY.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019