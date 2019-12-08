|
Bernice I. (Schueler) Barr
Floyds Knobs - Bernice Ida (Schueler) Barr, 89, of Floyds Knobs, Indiana, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019. Bernice was a member of St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, the Mt. St. Francis Craft Group, and the Senior Bowling Group at Daisy Lanes. She was a devoted wife and mother to her husband and six children. She enjoyed crafting, sewing, embroidering, canning and preserving as well as bowling and taking trips with her late husband. This included their annual trip to a beach in Florida.
She was born on April 10, 1930 in Lanesville, Indiana to the late George, Sr. and Mary (Schmelz) Schueler. Along with her parents, Bernice is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Orville Barr, Jr; son, Michael Barr; brothers, Joseph, Herbert, Paul, George, Jr., Donald, and Edward Schueler; sisters, Mary Litch and Loretta Marking.
Bernice is survived by her children, James "Jim" Barr, Patty (Brad Beilly) Barr, Susan (Dennis) Warner, Orville (Jackie) Barr, III, and Paul (Debbie) Barr; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Angie Barr; and brother, Francis Schueler.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - New Albany. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Saturday, in the Chapel at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
The family requests that contributions in Bernice's memory be made to St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 8 to Dec. 11, 2019