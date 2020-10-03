1/1
Bernice Posey "Bee" Dwyer
1927 - 2020
Bernice "Bee" Posey Dwyer

Dothan - Bernice "Bee" Posey Dwyer, a resident of Dothan, passed away peacefully at her residence on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. She was 93 years old.

A private family service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 in the garden at The Episcopal Church of the Nativity with Reverend Peter Wong officiating.

Mrs. Dwyer was born on April 1, 1927 in Louisville, KY and lived there for most of her life. She was a gentle, kind, and humble person. Mrs. Dwyer was a homemaker and took great pride in looking after her family, whom she loved very much. She moved to Dothan in 2002 and enjoyed volunteering in the Good News Shop. She graduated from the University of Louisville with a major in English, which engendered her love of reading and her desire to impart that love to her great grandchildren. Mrs. Dwyer also enjoyed playing golf with her late husband, even into her 70's. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and being an integral part of their lives. She was considered the "matriarch" of the family. She was a member of The Episcopal Church of the Nativity.

She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. George F. Dwyer, Jr. and her sons, Dr. Dreux Patrick Dwyer and Michael Eric Dwyer.

Survivors include her daughter, Dianne Dwyer Steensland (John); her son, Dr. Donard Shawn Dwyer (Leslie); her grandchildren, John Steensland III (Dr. Kelsey Steensland), Ashley Steensland Smith (Scott), Dr. Erin Dwyer (Roger Winn), Lee Allan Dwyer, Cass Dwyer, and Donard Dwyer; her great grandchildren, Charlie Bee Smith, Prescott Smith, Brooks Smith, Avery Steensland, Finn Steensland, Emery Steensland, Dreux Steensland, Eiley Steensland, Beatrice Dwyer-Winn, and Damie Dwyer; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to issue a special thanks to Kindred Hospice and her wonderful caregivers: her nurse, Karen Kelly, Dr. Paola Reese, Loretta Hallmon, Gloria Tanks, Adrian Reynolds, Tonya Brown, Sandra Edge Morris, and Italy Brown.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Wiregrass Area Food Bank or the Church of the Nativity.




Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Service
in the garden at The Episcopal Church of the Nativity
