1/
Bernice S. Brill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernice S. Brill

Louisville - Bernice S. Brill, 99, died on August 25, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Herman and Hannah Sandler. Bernice was a member of The Temple, Women of Reform Judaism-Louisville, and Hadassah. She enjoyed playing mahjong and card games with her extensive network of friends.

Bernice was also preceded in death by her husband Irvin D. Brill, her son Jeffery Alan Brill and her sister, Pauline Gurwitch.

Her surviving daughter, Penny Brill recalls, "Mom is a loving, caring, compassionate, loyal, and generous woman with a wonderful sense of humor. She inspires me to be the best person I can be."

A graveside service and her burial were in The Temple Cemetery.

Memorial gifts to The Temple in honor of Bernice are appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Herman Meyer & Son Inc.
1338 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
(502) 458-9569
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved