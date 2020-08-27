Bernice S. BrillLouisville - Bernice S. Brill, 99, died on August 25, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Herman and Hannah Sandler. Bernice was a member of The Temple, Women of Reform Judaism-Louisville, and Hadassah. She enjoyed playing mahjong and card games with her extensive network of friends.Bernice was also preceded in death by her husband Irvin D. Brill, her son Jeffery Alan Brill and her sister, Pauline Gurwitch.Her surviving daughter, Penny Brill recalls, "Mom is a loving, caring, compassionate, loyal, and generous woman with a wonderful sense of humor. She inspires me to be the best person I can be."A graveside service and her burial were in The Temple Cemetery.Memorial gifts to The Temple in honor of Bernice are appreciated.