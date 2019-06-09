Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Resources
Bernie Fox

1929 - 2019
Bernie Fox Obituary
Bernie Fox

Louisville - Bernard Edward Fox, 89, died Friday, June 7, 2019.

He was an Army Veteran of the Korean War, recipient of the Bronze Star and Purple Heart, retired from Army National Guard, ticket office manager for the old Louisville Redbirds, a member of American Legion Iroquois Post #229 and a Kentucky Colonel.

Born in Louisville on September 5, 1929 to the late Edward Fox and Frances Adams, Bernard was a 1941 1/2 graduate of Manual High School. He enjoyed vacations across America with his family and friends, Louis L'amour fiction and always appreciated a good Bourbon and Sprite.

He was also preceded in death by his son, Butch Sidebottom.

He is survived by is wife, the former Barbara Phillips to whom he was married on February 22, 1964; daughter-in-law, Janet Sidebottom; grandchildren, Tim Sidebottom (Brandy) and Sarah Cook (James); great grandchildren, Selena, James, Jacob and Ashlynn; sister, Pat Ezell; and sister-in-law, Brenda Phillips.

His funeral is 2pm Wednesday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with private entombment. Visitation is 2-8pm Tuesday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 9, 2019
