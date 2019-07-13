|
|
Bernie Rosen
Louisville - Raymond Bernard "Bernie" Rosen, 93, died July 10, 2019 in Prospect. He was born in Paris, France to Léon and Renée Rosencranz. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Myra Rosen, his three children and their spouses: Beverly Kudeki (Erhan), Mark Rosen (Kathryn), Ron Rosen (Susan), and eight grandchildren.
When the Nazis invaded France in 1940, Bernie and his mother fled with the help of a visa signed by Portuguese consul-general Aristides de Sousa Mendes. They moved to New York, where Bernie learned to speak English like a native and attended Stuyvesant High School. After graduating, he enlisted in the Free French Forces, serving in North Africa and Paris. Once the war was over, he attended Ohio State University, where he met Myra. They married and moved to Louisville in the 1950s at which time he started Lannis Fences, a successful business that he ran until his retirement in 1988. Later, he and Myra moved to Longboat Key, FL where they spent many happy years. Bernie enjoyed tennis, international travel, painting and watching the Tour de France.
Bernie's family extends thanks to Chris, Pam and Sha at ComForCare HomeCare of Louisville.
A celebration of Bernie's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, July 14th at Herman Meyer & Son, Inc., 1338 Ellison Avenue. Visitors are welcome after 1:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Sousa Mendes Foundation, PO Box 4065, Huntington, NY 11743 or the donor's favorite charity.
Published in The Courier-Journal from July 13 to July 14, 2019