Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
Funeral service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
Bernie "Bugs" Stevenson Obituary
Bernie "Bugs" Stevenson

Louisville - Bernie "Bugs" Stevenson, 83 of Louisville, passed away on Wednesday May 15th, 2019.

He was born in Effingham, Illinois to Ralph And Mandette Stevenson. He was in the U.S. Navy for over 20 years serving in the Korean and Vietnam War where he earned and received his Bronze Star and many other medals along with the Vietnam Service Medal. He was member of Zachary Taylor American Legion Post #180. He was a retired detective for 25 years for Jefferson County Juvenile Court. He was a KY Colonel. Mostly he was a loving husband, father and pepaw and his sons best friend.He loved his baby girl, Nina. He will be sorely missed by his family and his friends. The flags are at half staff.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Itsuko Stevenson, his parents, Ralph and Mandette Stevenson and Grace Stevenson and his brother, Paul Wayne Stevenson.

He is survived by his son's, David Stevenson and Ralph Stevenson (Carol), his daughter, Anita Jones (Danny), 6 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and his brother, James Stevenson.

Visitation will be Saturday, May 18th from 1pm to 6pm at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Funeral Service will be 2 pm Sunday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Lost Sheep Ministries.
Published in The Courier-Journal from May 17 to May 18, 2019
