|
|
Dr. Bert Sparrow
Louisville - Dr. Bert Sparrow, 85, of Jeffersonville, IN passed away February 14, 2020 at Baptist Health Palliative Care in Louisville.
Funeral Services for Dr. Sparrow will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at The Chapel of the Woods, 1407 Moser Road, Louisville, KY with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time for the service at 1 p.m. at the church.
For full obituary, please visit www.RattermanBrothers.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020