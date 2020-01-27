|
|
Bertha Agnes Smallwood Kays
Louisville - Bertha Agnes Smallwood Kays, 95, died Friday, January 24, 2020 at Beacon Place Hospice and Palliative Care in Greensboro, NC.
A native of Big Clifty, KY, born July 10, 1924, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Harley and Annie Belle Drury Smallwood. Formerly of Louisville, she has lived in Reidsville, NC since 1971. Mrs. Kays was a retired cafeteria worker with Reidsville City Schools and was a member of Holy Infant Catholic Church.
Mrs. Kays was preceded in death by her husband, Loraine Kays; a son, Denny Kays and by seven siblings.
Surviving are sons; Larry Kays (Roxane) of Midlothian, VA, David Kays of Louisville, Kevin Kays of Reidsville, NC, and Chris Kays (Bonnie) of Greensboro, NC; daughters, Brenda Hoyt (Lynn) of Shepherdsville, KY and Mary Jane Hellinger (Tony) of Louisville; grandchildren, Neil Hoyt, Jeremy Hoyt, Natalie Edwards, Jessica Hoyt, Kim Schneider, Chris Williams, Samantha Hellinger, Ryan Hellinger and Michael Kays; 8 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Charlie Kramer; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Smallwood and Marie Smallwood and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Friday, January 31st at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road from 3 to 8 p.m. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane in St. Matthews on Saturday, February 1st at 1 p.m. followed by entombment at Resthaven Cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to a and online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020