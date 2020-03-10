|
Bertha Lee "Bert" (Seadler) Senn
Floyds Knobs - Bertha Lee "Bert" (Seadler) Senn, 96, of Floyds Knobs, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Bert was a member of St. Mary's Navilleton Catholic Church and was known as the "city girl turned farm wife" who enjoyed farming and working alongside her late husband. She was a family oriented woman who loved cooking and caring for her family and was known for playing in a game of cards or horseshoes. In her later years, she could be found sitting on her front porch waving to the passers-by and welcomed anyone who wanted to stop by to sit and talk awhile.
She was born on October 8, 1923 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Paul and Lorena (Alfers) Seadler. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Albert Senn, Sr.; siblings, Paul Seadler, Mary Catherine Steinmetz, Bernice Hairgrove, Rita Rothgerber, Charles Seadler, Bint Seadler, and Carmel Seadler.
Bert is survived by her loving children, James "Jim" (Carolyn) Senn, Jr., Rosemary (Bob Geswein) Barmore, Bertha "Bert" (Gene) Russel, Francis "Frank" (Connie) Senn, Thomas "Tom" (Karyn) Senn, and Bernard "Bernie" (Karin) Senn; brothers, Herman (Ruth) Seadler, Don (Beverly) Seadler, and Richard "Dick" (Mary Frances) Seadler; 20 grandchildren; and 33 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - New Albany. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at St. Mary's Navilleton Catholic Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
The family requests that contributions in Bert's memory be made to Mount Saint Francis or the WHAS Crusade for Children.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2020