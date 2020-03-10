Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 949-9900
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Navilleton Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Bertha Senn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertha Lee "Bert" (Seadler) Senn


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Bertha Lee "Bert" (Seadler) Senn Obituary
Bertha Lee "Bert" (Seadler) Senn

Floyds Knobs - Bertha Lee "Bert" (Seadler) Senn, 96, of Floyds Knobs, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Bert was a member of St. Mary's Navilleton Catholic Church and was known as the "city girl turned farm wife" who enjoyed farming and working alongside her late husband. She was a family oriented woman who loved cooking and caring for her family and was known for playing in a game of cards or horseshoes. In her later years, she could be found sitting on her front porch waving to the passers-by and welcomed anyone who wanted to stop by to sit and talk awhile.

She was born on October 8, 1923 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Paul and Lorena (Alfers) Seadler. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Albert Senn, Sr.; siblings, Paul Seadler, Mary Catherine Steinmetz, Bernice Hairgrove, Rita Rothgerber, Charles Seadler, Bint Seadler, and Carmel Seadler.

Bert is survived by her loving children, James "Jim" (Carolyn) Senn, Jr., Rosemary (Bob Geswein) Barmore, Bertha "Bert" (Gene) Russel, Francis "Frank" (Connie) Senn, Thomas "Tom" (Karyn) Senn, and Bernard "Bernie" (Karin) Senn; brothers, Herman (Ruth) Seadler, Don (Beverly) Seadler, and Richard "Dick" (Mary Frances) Seadler; 20 grandchildren; and 33 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - New Albany. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at St. Mary's Navilleton Catholic Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

The family requests that contributions in Bert's memory be made to Mount Saint Francis or the WHAS Crusade for Children.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bertha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now