Bertha Mae Belt
Louisville - 81 passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019.
Bertha was born on June 19, 1937 in Louisville, to the late Robert L. and Eva Mae Hall. She retired as an Administrator from Jefferson County Public Schools and was a member of Hikes Point Christian Church. Along with her parents; her husband, Jerry Belt and brother, Bobby Hall has preceded her in death.
Here to carry on her beautiful memory are her sons, Dale Belt (Marise) and Robert Belt (Janice); grandchildren, Nate, Eric, Alex, Kevin, Cara and Callie; great grandchildren, Jacob and Ava; brother, Jerry Hall; nephews, Greg (Ana), Travis (Mary), and Brandon.
Visitation will be 2-8pm on Thursday, April 4th at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road. A service in honor of Bertha will be held at 10am on Friday, April 5th at the funeral home, with entombment to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park.
In honor of Bertha's request, expressions of sympathy may be made to Kosair Charities.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 31, 2019