Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Bertha Sweasy

Bertha Sweasy Obituary
Bertha Sweasy

Louisville - On Thursday, December 19, 2019, our Heavenly Father welcomed Mrs. Bertha Sweasy into her eternal home. A beautiful woman full of grace, wit, strength, and humility, Bertha touched all who knew her. As the matriarch of her family, her home served as the center of countless family gatherings.

Born on July 18th, 1918, Bertha possessed over a century full of wisdom shared with her 4 children; Carol McKinney, Connie White, Cheryl Githens, and Carlton Sweasy; 9 Grandchildren, 16 Great Grandchildren, and 7 Great Great Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Ellis Sweasy.

Bertha enriched the lives of numerous children as a lunchroom manager at Bates Elementary for 22 years. She was a former member of Jefferson Sportsman Club and had a special love of the outdoors. Bertha especially enjoyed fishing and gardening and there is no doubt the gardens of heaven will be more beautiful than ever.

A devoted Christian and instrument of God, Bertha was a member of Highview Baptist Church. Her strong faith was an example to all who knew her. Bertha's legacy will certainly live on through all who had the pleasure of knowing and loving her.

The family would especially like to thank; Nikki, Joy, Brittany, and Fancy for their loving care; and the Hosparus Team who helped make her last season a beautiful one.

Her funeral is 1pm Monday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation is noon-4pm Sunday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019
