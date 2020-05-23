Dr. Bertram R. BohnLouisville - Dr. Bertram R. Bohn, 90, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the Nazareth Home Clifton.He was born September 27, 1929 in Louisville to Albert R. Bohn and Catherine Breitmeyer Bohn. Bert was a graduate of St. X and of the U of L School of Dentistry. He married the love of his life, Doris Heim, and they were blessed with 67 years together.He practiced dentistry until his retirement in 1992. Bert was a member of the American and Kentucky Dental Associations, lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus, Bishop Spalding Council #2761, Our Lady of Lourdes Parish and was an Air Force Veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict.Bert loved his time spent fishing and boating, and was happiest watching the sun set on the water. He liked to tinker with cars and motors, and he inherited his father's ability to fix practically anything he could get his hands on.Bertram is survived by his devoted wife, Doris; their children, Cindy Gramig (Mike), Catherine Logsdon (Keith), Christine Bohn, Larry Bohn (Denise), Tom Bohn (Robert Bedford), Bob Bohn (Denise), Carolyn Bohn, Joe Bohn (Taylor); 15 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and a loving brother, Ken Bohn (Barbara).A Funeral Mass will be at Our Lady of Lourdes, 508 Breckenridge Lane at 12 pm on Tuesday, May 26. The church is following CDC guidelines with reduced seating, social distancing, and wearing facial masks. Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, a private burial service will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews was entrusted with arrangements.Memorial gifts in the form of contributions may be made to KY Right to Life or Mass of the Air.