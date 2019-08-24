Services
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
Bertrand J. Nord Sr.

Bertrand J. Nord Sr. Obituary
Bertrand J. Nord Sr.

Louisville - Bertrand J. Nord Sr. (Bert), 82 passed away peacefully at Norton Audubon Hospital on August 22 after a battle with kidney disease.

Bert was a 1955 graduate of Flaget High School. He went on to play football for the Louisville Raiders semi-pro football team. He remained an avid U of L fan to the end. Bert's love for football earned him an induction into the Kentucky Football Officials Hall of Fame. Bert was a successful contractor for most of his life. Bert was a 43 year friend of Bill and provided many with guidance, and sponsorship through the program.

Bert is preceded in death by his parents; Edwin and Bernadine and his brothers and sisters: Ed, Jack, Gil, Bill, Ken, Virginia, Verna, Aline, and Ruth. He is survived by his former wife and caretaker Dianne, son Bert Nord, daughter Melissa Nord (Michael Poole), grandchildren; Alex and Jonathan Nord and Mychael and Morgan Poole and great-grandchildren Macy, Dallas and Maya. Bert was blessed with many caring nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 10 am Monday August 26th at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane. Visitation 1-5 pm Sunday August 25th.

Expressions of Sympathy can be made to The Healing Place.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 24, 2019
