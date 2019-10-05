|
|
Bertrand Lee Kennedy
Louisville - 84, passed away Saturday, October 05, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Louise Kennedy and brother, John E. Kennedy Jr.
He is survived by his nephew, Eric Kennedy.
Bert's funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Thomas More Church, 6105 South Third Street, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Drive.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019