Bessie McGee



Louisville - Bessie Valentine McGee was born on March 13, 1923, in Pewee Valley, Kentucky. She passed away August 14, 2020. She was a lifelong member of the Sycamore Chapel United Methodist Church.



She is survived by her 5 children; Lawrence T. McGee Jr, Mary Shelburn (Richard), Loraine Watson, James McGee and Rickey McGee (Leigh Ann); a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.



Visitation: 12-2 p.m. with funeral to follow at 2 p.m. Tuesday at G.C. Williams Funeral Home; Burial in Pewee Valley Cemetery









