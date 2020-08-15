1/1
Bessie McGee
1923 - 2020
Bessie McGee

Louisville - Bessie Valentine McGee was born on March 13, 1923, in Pewee Valley, Kentucky. She passed away August 14, 2020. She was a lifelong member of the Sycamore Chapel United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her 5 children; Lawrence T. McGee Jr, Mary Shelburn (Richard), Loraine Watson, James McGee and Rickey McGee (Leigh Ann); a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Visitation: 12-2 p.m. with funeral to follow at 2 p.m. Tuesday at G.C. Williams Funeral Home; Burial in Pewee Valley Cemetery




Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
AUG
18
Funeral
02:00 PM
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
