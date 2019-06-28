|
Beth Marie Martin
Shepherdsville - Beth Marie Martin, 46 of Shepherdsville, KY passed away Tuesday, June 25th, 2019 at her home. She attended U of L and graduated from JCC. Taught clinicals at Spencerian College. Graduated from Spencerian College. A nurse at Jewish ICU. Beth loved to sew, cook, and give to others. She was preceded in death by her loving father; Richard A. Eschman. Mother-in-law; Peggy Martin. She is survived by her husband of 19 years; Derek Martin. One son; Brent Matheny. Mother; Wanda Eschman. Brothers; Brad (Ladonna) and Brian (Paula) Eschman. Sister-in-law; Amanda Frantz (Michael). Nieces and nephews; Brianna Vincent (Cody), Marissa Eschman, Brandon Eschman, Logan Eschman, Kaylan Frantz and Bella Frantz. Great-nephew; Cayden Vincent. Father-in-law; Larry Martin. Her loving 2nd mom; Sandy "Snooge" Wilson. Funeral Service will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, June 30th, 2019 at Schmid Funeral Home in Mt. Washington. Visitation will be Saturday from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to service time. Memorial donations can be made to Hosparus or Myasthenia Gravis Foundation.
Published in The Courier-Journal from June 28 to June 29, 2019