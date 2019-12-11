|
Betsy Brown Nevin
Louisville - Betsy Brown Nevin, 69, of Louisville, KY passed away peacefully on Monday, December 9, 2019. She is survived by her husband Bob Nevin, son Josh (Kiri) Nevin, daughter Amber (Justin) Bickett, granddaughters Arianna, Olivia, Sophia, Kourtney, Charlotte, and siblings Susan and Alan. Betsy was a loving wife, mom, sister and friend who loved to read, garden, and spend time with family and friends.
There will be a celebration of life on December 29th from 1-4pm at the Louisville Nature Center. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted for a memorial in Betsy's honor through https://everloved.com/life-of/betsy-nevin/donate/.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019