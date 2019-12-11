Resources
More Obituaries for Betsy Nevin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betsy Brown Nevin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betsy Brown Nevin Obituary
Betsy Brown Nevin

Louisville - Betsy Brown Nevin, 69, of Louisville, KY passed away peacefully on Monday, December 9, 2019. She is survived by her husband Bob Nevin, son Josh (Kiri) Nevin, daughter Amber (Justin) Bickett, granddaughters Arianna, Olivia, Sophia, Kourtney, Charlotte, and siblings Susan and Alan. Betsy was a loving wife, mom, sister and friend who loved to read, garden, and spend time with family and friends.

There will be a celebration of life on December 29th from 1-4pm at the Louisville Nature Center. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted for a memorial in Betsy's honor through https://everloved.com/life-of/betsy-nevin/donate/.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betsy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -