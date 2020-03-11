|
Betsy Dean Ross
Louisville - Betsy Dean Ross, 69 of Louisville passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 10, 2020. She was born January 6,1951 in Vallejo, CA to Dorothy Ruth Russell Ross and the late Herbert Dean Ross.
Along with her mother Dorothy, she is survived by her beloved husband of nearly 46 years, Sidney Clay Moody; sons, Clay Moody (Kirsten), John Moody (Rebecca); daughter, Mary Ellen Honay (Friedrich); and 11 grandchildren, Isaac, Caleb, Abigail, Elizabeth, Henry, Charlie, Maribel, Eileen, Fritz Sidney, and Olivia.
Betsy received a BA from Vanderbilt University. She worked as a corrections counselor, probation officer, houseparent and director of Memphis Group Home, founding director Oak Ridge Group Home, social worker, counselor KY State Reformatory.
Betsy was known for her big personality and ability to talk to and make friends with perfect strangers. She and Sid together were known for their hospitality and generous hearts, hosting the "Sunday Night Street Party" and welcoming all types of people, spontaneously or planned, into their home. She spent her entire career serving and loving people that most of society would shun. She loved quilting, even teaching incarcerated men to quilt, going for a spontaneous drive and going to any and every event for her children and grandchildren. She was fiercely committed to her family and would give anything to enjoy time with them. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am, March 14, 2020 at Sojourn East Church, 2501 Rudy Ln, Louisville, KY 40207 with burial to follow at Duncan Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be 3:00-8:00 p.m., Friday, March 13, 2020 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road., Louisville, Ky 40205.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to International Missions at Sojourn East or Sojourn Midtown.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020