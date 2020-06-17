Betsy Green



Betsy Green (nee Elizabeth Ann Emch) passed away on June 16, just 2 days before her 94th birthday.



She was precede in death by her husband of 49 years, Lee, and sister, Jackie Hunt.



Betsy attended the University of Louisville for a year, then later graduated with a Degree in Education from the first graduating class of Florida Atlantic University. She was a teacher of English and worked writing curriculum.



Betsy loved reading, the theater, music and art. She enjoyed traveling with her husband to such interesting places as Egypt, Brazil, France and New York City, just to name a few. She kept a diary of their travels. She was known for her key lime pies, New England clam chowder and biscuits on Christmas morning.



Betsy is survived by her sisters Mags Sturgeon and Babs Williams, daughters Melinda (Roger) Benedetti, Elizabeth Aldrich, and Ann (Glenn) Davis, grand daughters and grandson, and great grand daughters. She also leaves behind nieces and nephews.



The family wishes to thank the staff of Traditions at Beaumont, Eldercare 4 Families and Hosparus for their kindness and support. In lieu of flowers, a donation might be made to any of these caregivers. A service may be planned in the future.









