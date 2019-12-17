|
|
Betsy Jacks
Louisville - Mrs. Betsy Jane (Ballou) Jacks, age 80, of Louisville returned to her Heavenly Father on December 16, 2019. Mrs. Jacks was born on May 5, 1939 in Louisville to the late Nell (Earle) and Fred Ballou, Sr. Among those that preceded her in death are her parents; husband, Leon F. Jacks; stepson, Tom Jacks; and sister, Barbara Asbach.
She leaves to cherish her memory her children, David Belcher (Missy) and Laura Belcher; stepdaughters, Ruth England and Bonnie Lyons; stepdaughter in law, Noel Jacks; granddaughters, Rebecca and Rachel Belcher; brother, Fred Ballou, Jr.; numerous other grandchildren; and great grandchildren. The family would especially like to thank the caring and compassionate staff at Essex Nursing Home.
Funeral service will be conducted at 5 pm on Thursday, December 19, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road). Friends may pay their respects on Thursday from 3 pm until time of service at the funeral home with interment at 10 am on Friday at Evergreen Cemetery. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019