Betsy Jean (Tinsley) Bratcher



Louisville - 93, Jean (Tinsley), passed away Tuesday May 5, 2020.



Born in Shelby County, she was a homemaker and member of Cloverleaf Baptist Church.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, John Barnett Bratcher; and parents.



She is survived by her children, Ann Downard and James "Jimmy" Bratcher; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.



Owen Funeral Home, Dixie Hwy entrusted with arrangements.













