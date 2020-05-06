Betsy Jean (Tinsley) Bratcher
Betsy Jean (Tinsley) Bratcher

Louisville - 93, Jean (Tinsley), passed away Tuesday May 5, 2020.

Born in Shelby County, she was a homemaker and member of Cloverleaf Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, John Barnett Bratcher; and parents.

She is survived by her children, Ann Downard and James "Jimmy" Bratcher; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Owen Funeral Home, Dixie Hwy entrusted with arrangements.






Published in Courier-Journal from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
