Betsy L. Blanton
Betsy L. Blanton

Louisville - Betsy L. Blanton, 87, of Louisville, Kentucky passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020. She was born in Covington, Kentucky to the late Charles and Lottie Hale. Betsy was preceded in death by her husband Benton Blanton, brothers Floyd Hale and Freddie Hale, son B. W. Blanton, Jr. and grandsons Todd Blanton and Benjie Blanton. She is survived by Beverly Haynes (Les), Beth Landis (David), grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Private memorial and burial to be held at Lexington Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Home of the Holy Angels Orphanage and School at https://www.helpkibale.org/donate/ or to the Lexington Humane Society.




Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
