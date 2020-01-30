Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Andrew UCC
2608 Browns Lane
Betsy L. Holton


1933 - 2020
Betsy L. Holton Obituary
Betsy L. Holton

LOUISVILLE - 86, passed away peacefully at her residence on Wednesday, January 29th, surrounded by family and loved ones.

She was born December 19, 1933 in Atlanta, GA to Alma and Clyde Leachman. Betsy was a proud alumna of the University of Louisville and Atherton High School, where she was a member of the last all girls class in 1951.

Betsy will be remembered for her active role in numerous civic and charitable organizations including the Salvation Army, Kiwanis, Louisville Deaf Oral School, and Norton Hospital Foundation. She also served on the board of Chance School.

She served as a former principal of Minors Lane Elementary, mayor of St. Regis Park, president of the Woman's Club of Louisville, and a member of Eastern Star, Delta Kappa Gamma, and St. Andrew UCC. She often attended Southeast Christian Church.

Betsy enjoyed travelling, reading and listening to music. She was loved by her friends and colleagues for her compassion, leadership and wisdom.

She is predeceased by husband, William K Holton; son, Robert A. Holton; parents, Alma & Clyde Leachman, and her godchild, Beverly Kolter.

Her memory will live forever in those she left behind. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Barth (Paul); grandchildren, Jonathan Barth (Chelsea), Jennifer Barth; and family friend Bryce Gass. Also survived by her son, Bill (Moriah); grandchildren, Brett and Brooke; cousin, Doris Wheeler, and her fur baby "Belle".

Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road.

Her funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. Andrew UCC, 2608 Browns Lane. Burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Salvation Army, Boy Scouts of America and St. Andrew UCC.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020
