|
|
Betsy Saulsbury Hertle
Louisville - 86, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, after a sudden illness. She was born August 14, 1932, Jeffersonville, IN to the late Fred and Susie Lester Saulsbury. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John Adam Hertle, a brother and 4 sisters.
She is survived by her daughters Sue Anne Conley, and Cindy Muncie and son in law Jim. Betsy (MeMe) will be greatly missed by her grandchildren; Lauren, Allie, Mary Frazier, Betsy, Annie, Bailey, Carley, and John . Her great-grandchildren; Carter, Theodore, Franklin, Poppy, and Michael, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held 4-7 pm Sunday in the parlor of Arch L. Heady at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Road. With a service to celebrate Betsy's life at 11:30 am Monday, at Woodland Baptist Church, 809 N. Pope Lick Road.
Expressions of sympathy are requested to KY School for the Blind.
Please leave a condolence for the family; www.archlheadywestport.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 28, 2019