Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:30 AM
Woodland Baptist Church
809 N. Pope Lick Road
Betsy Saulsbury Hertle


1932 - 2019
Betsy Saulsbury Hertle Obituary
Betsy Saulsbury Hertle

Louisville - 86, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, after a sudden illness. She was born August 14, 1932, Jeffersonville, IN to the late Fred and Susie Lester Saulsbury. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John Adam Hertle, a brother and 4 sisters.

She is survived by her daughters Sue Anne Conley, and Cindy Muncie and son in law Jim. Betsy (MeMe) will be greatly missed by her grandchildren; Lauren, Allie, Mary Frazier, Betsy, Annie, Bailey, Carley, and John . Her great-grandchildren; Carter, Theodore, Franklin, Poppy, and Michael, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held 4-7 pm Sunday in the parlor of Arch L. Heady at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Road. With a service to celebrate Betsy's life at 11:30 am Monday, at Woodland Baptist Church, 809 N. Pope Lick Road.

Expressions of sympathy are requested to KY School for the Blind.

Please leave a condolence for the family; www.archlheadywestport.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 28, 2019
