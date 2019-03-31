Bette B Sterns



Louisville - Bette B. Stearns, age 78 of Louisville, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Bette was formerly employed with UPS and was retired from AT&T after a number of years of service. She was a member of the American Blues Association. Bette was preceded in death by her daughter, Vicki Renee Goodin; her parents, Elbert and Myrtle Buster; and her brother, Elbert "Bobby" Buster.



Bette leaves to cherish her memory her son, Eric Hunter Stearns; her daughter, Leigh Lancia (Mike); grandchildren, Nicholas Hunter Gaither, Dokota Behr Hunter Stearns and Sierra Noelle Lee Dailey (Christopher); 2 great-grandchildren; sister, Wendy Hoback (Kenneth); nieces and nephews, David Hoback, Edie Hoback Pfeffer (Jamie), Jeffery Scott Buster (Melissa), Christopher Buster, KimmiLee Skaggs (Joe); her furbabies, Spike, Sunday, Snuggles and Sargeant; and a host of relatives and friends.



Visitation will be 4 to 8 pm on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY. 40243, and from 9:30 am Tuesday, April 2nd until time of service at 11 am. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to the Kentucky Humane Society. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary