Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bette Sterns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bette B. Sterns

Obituary Condolences

Bette B. Sterns Obituary
Bette B Sterns

Louisville - Bette B. Stearns, age 78 of Louisville, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Bette was formerly employed with UPS and was retired from AT&T after a number of years of service. She was a member of the American Blues Association. Bette was preceded in death by her daughter, Vicki Renee Goodin; her parents, Elbert and Myrtle Buster; and her brother, Elbert "Bobby" Buster.

Bette leaves to cherish her memory her son, Eric Hunter Stearns; her daughter, Leigh Lancia (Mike); grandchildren, Nicholas Hunter Gaither, Dokota Behr Hunter Stearns and Sierra Noelle Lee Dailey (Christopher); 2 great-grandchildren; sister, Wendy Hoback (Kenneth); nieces and nephews, David Hoback, Edie Hoback Pfeffer (Jamie), Jeffery Scott Buster (Melissa), Christopher Buster, KimmiLee Skaggs (Joe); her furbabies, Spike, Sunday, Snuggles and Sargeant; and a host of relatives and friends.

Visitation will be 4 to 8 pm on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY. 40243, and from 9:30 am Tuesday, April 2nd until time of service at 11 am. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Kentucky Humane Society. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Download Now