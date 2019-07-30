|
|
Bette Ellen Purcell Potts
Crestwood - Bette Ellen Purcell Potts, 87, of Crestwood, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, surrounded by her family.
She was born Aug. 8, 1931, in Robinson, Illinois.
She married her high school sweetheart, Billy Potts, on April 21, 1950, at Crestwood United Methodist Church, where she later joined the church choir, Mary Louise Guild, Sing-Along Sisters and Open Door Sunday School. She was a wonderful cook, loved square dancing with the Oldham Hoppers and La Grange Twirlers and enjoyed camping with friends. She was a loving grandmother and great-grandmother and attended many concerts, plays and sporting events to cheer for her loved ones. She worked at Minish and Potts which was the family business.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Myrtle and Oriel Purcell; brothers, Dwight and Bill Purcell; and a daughter-in-law, Becky Potts.
Survivors include her husband, Billy; children, Mary (Dave) Evans, Bill (Bobbie) Potts and Linda (Dave) Holder; brother, Harold (Blanche) Purcell; grandchildren, Kristin Walker, Ridge Hovious, Greg Evans, Emily Holder, Tayler Morgan, Trafton Holder and Madison Rogers; and great-grandchildren, Lorelai Hovious, Nyxen Evans, Teague Evans, Ryan Walker, Addison Walker, Levi Holder and Sophia Rogers.
Funeral service will be Wednesday, 11 am, at Crestwood United Methodist Church with burial to follow in Floydsburg Cemetery.
Visitation will be Tuesday 4-8pm, Stoess Funeral Home, Crestwood and Wednesday 10-11 am at the church.
Memorial contributions may go to the church's music program or Hosparus of Louisville. condolences:www.stoessfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 30, 2019