Bettie Ann Hayden
Louisville - Bettie Ann Hayden 89 passed away peacefully October 23, 2019 at Nazareth Home. A music teacher for 40+ years in elementary, high school and college, Bettie's beautiful smile warmed up a room and her love of singing, playing the piano and violin delighted her family and her students. Her passion for teaching children to love music has left a lasting legacy in homes around the nation. We will miss her gracious and thoughtful manners, her kindness, style and wit. Bettie, originally from Owensboro KY, graduated from St. Francis Academy there, received a Bachelor of Music from Nazareth College of KY, Master in Music Education at The Catholic University of America. She was a former Sister of Charity of Nazareth teaching at multiple schools including Presentation Academy, Most Blessed Sacrament and in Paducah, Ohio and Tennessee; she also taught 20 + years at Jefferson County Public Schools including Laukhuf, Fern Creek and Franklin Elementary. She was a member of Assumption Catholic Church, a Mezzo Soprano with the Louisville Bach Society for 20+ years, member of the Jefferson County Teachers Association and faithful volunteer at Norton Suburban Hospital. Besides music she loved to read, take classes at U of L, send birthday cards, photography and travel.
Bettie was preceded in death by her beloved husband Norman Colgate, her parents Francis Fitzgerald and Angela Payne Hayden, brothers Edward (Zita), Philip and Richard Hayden and sisters Dorothy and Mary Louise Hayden, brother-in-law Jan Wilbert, niece and nephew Lynelle and Mark Hayden. Survivors include brothers, Norman Hayden (Carolee) Louisville, Carl Hayden (Marty) Muscatine, IA and sister Carolyn Wilbert Midlothian, TX, step-daughter Susan Wilson (Ray) and her family Louisville, stepson Edward Colgate (Stanette Marie) Browns Point, WA, a niece Anita Garrison (Dr. Neal) Louisville and 18 other loving nieces and nephews and their families.
Bettie donated her body to U of L School of Medicine Dept. of Anatomical Sciences. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to her family c/o P.O. Box 17093 Louisville KY 40217; donations in her name may be sent to Nazareth Home, 2000 Newburg Rd. Louisville, KY 40205.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019