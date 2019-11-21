|
|
Bettie Ann Wheatley
Louisville - 86, entered into eternal life on November 20, 2019. She was born in Louisville, KY in 1933 to Richard & Mary Wheatley.
Bettie was preceded in death by her parents & siblings, Thomas (Mary), Charles, and Dorothy Miller (Paul).
She retired from the IRS after 32 years of service.
She is survived by nieces, Barbara Wheatley, Dianne Freibert (Bob), & Lynne Childress (Danny); nephews, Charles Wheatley Jr., Rick Wheatley (Sharon), Jerry Wheatley (Wanda), and their families.
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of Signature East and the Hosparus team who participated in her care. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations are requested for the Shamrock Foundation, P.O. Box 24033, Louisville, KY, 40224.
Services will be held at Bettie's parish, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, on Monday November 25, with visitation at 11am, followed by Mass at 12Noon. Burial will follow at St. Michael Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019