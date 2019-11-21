Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
(502) 969-1367
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Bettie Wheatley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bettie Ann Wheatley


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bettie Ann Wheatley Obituary
Bettie Ann Wheatley

Louisville - 86, entered into eternal life on November 20, 2019. She was born in Louisville, KY in 1933 to Richard & Mary Wheatley.

Bettie was preceded in death by her parents & siblings, Thomas (Mary), Charles, and Dorothy Miller (Paul).

She retired from the IRS after 32 years of service.

She is survived by nieces, Barbara Wheatley, Dianne Freibert (Bob), & Lynne Childress (Danny); nephews, Charles Wheatley Jr., Rick Wheatley (Sharon), Jerry Wheatley (Wanda), and their families.

The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of Signature East and the Hosparus team who participated in her care. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations are requested for the Shamrock Foundation, P.O. Box 24033, Louisville, KY, 40224.

Services will be held at Bettie's parish, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, on Monday November 25, with visitation at 11am, followed by Mass at 12Noon. Burial will follow at St. Michael Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bettie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -