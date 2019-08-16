|
|
Bettie Finneran
Louisville - Bettie Finneran of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital.
She was born on March 12, 1924 in Versailles, Kentucky to Wallace and Nellie Blackburn. Bettie graduated from Versailles High School and retired from the Veterans Administration in Louisville. She was an avid University of Kentucky basketball fan. Bettie was a fun loving person who enjoyed dancing and spending time with her family and friends. She was a 38 year member of the Moose Lodge #5.
She is preceded in death by her Parents; Husband, Bernard Finneran; Son, Bernard "Bennie" Finneran; Daughter, Peggy Finneran-Kaiser.
Bettie is survived by her loving Companion of 44 years, Larry Crews; Daughter-In-Law, Debra Finneran; Grandsons, Scott (Sarah) Lyverse, Jeremy Lyverse, and Brian (Rosa) Finneran; Great Granddaughters, Merideth Lyverse and Sophia Finneran; Great Grandsons, Mason (Kaelyn) Lyverse, Mac Lyverse, and Brandon Finneran; and her Great Great Granddaughter, Vera Lyverse.
Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - East Louisville, (235 Juneau Drive). A graveside service will be at 11:30 am on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Versailles Cemetery in Versailles, Kentucky.
The family requests that contributions in Bettie's memory be made to at or the Moose Lodge #5, 4615 Fegenbush Ln, Louisville, KY 40228.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit
www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 16, 2019