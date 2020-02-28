|
|
Bettie Jean Shepherd
Louisville - Bettie Jean Shepherd, 90 years of age passed away on February 27, 2020 at the Episcopal Church Home in Louisville. She was born on May 5, 1929 in New Albany to the late Ralph Waldo and Ester I. Gresham. Bettie was an avid Bridge player at both Hunting Creek and Lake Forest County Clubs, a First Mate with the Louisville Power Squadron, and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Allen Shepherd, daughters, Sandra Lone and Nancy Heavrin.
She is survived by her sons, David Shepherd, Derek Shepherd (Carol); grandchildren, Alexandria Pena (Alex), Kristina Shepherd, Gresham Shepherd, Jordan Harper, Daniel Mann, David Mann, Jennifer Shultz; eight great grandchildren and eleven great great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm Sunday at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany, Indiana. A private burial will take place at a later date at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park in New Albany, Indiana.
Contributions may be made in Bettie's memory to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation (AMDF), www.macular.org
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020