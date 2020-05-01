Bettie Kirkland Mattingly
1932 - 2020
Bettie Kirkland Mattingly

Louisville - Bettie Kirkland Mattingly passed away Tuesday evening, April 28, 2020 after an 87-year life journey, with her family at her side. So appropriate it seemed, as she was at each of our sides, so very often.

Born in Danville, Ky in 1932, Bettie never lost touch with her early years, her family or her friends. It was there that she met and later married Charlie Mattingly, in 1955. They moved to Louisville in 1956.

Together they had two children, Richard Mattingly (Carolyn, 2014) and Barbara Middleton. Bettie was blessed with three grandchildren, Christin Lewis (Alex), Steven Middleton and Lisa Middleton. Last year, she was also gifted a great-granddaughter, Charlotte Lewis.

She was laid to rest on a beautiful hillside in Cave Hill Cemetery. In reality, it will be anything but a final chapter. Her luv and memories will fuel our hearts forever. We Luv u B.

We appreciate the kindness, thoughts and prayers of family and friends. We ask that any expressions of sympathy please made via donations to The Luv u Project, P. O. Box 60248, Potomac, MD 20859 or at theluvuproject.org






Published in Courier-Journal from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
