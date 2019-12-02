|
Bettie Rey Parnell
Louisville - Bettie Rey Yarberry Parnell, 82, went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 30, 2019. Bettie was born in Columbia, KY on July 5, 1937.
Bettie attended Adair County Schools and became a Christian at an early age. She married Allan Mercer Parnell and together had two daughters, Cynthia Rey and Merle Allan, raising them in Louisville, KY. Bettie was a loving mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a church soloist and pianist.
Bettie was preceded in death by her parents Vernon and Irene Yarberry. She is survived by her two daughters, Cynthia Collier (David) and Merle Gipe (Jamie), brothers, Curt and Tucker Yarberry, grandchildren Emily Caperton (Spencer), Elizabeth McGehee (Dustin), Allan Gipe (Betsy), Rebecca Estes (Jimmy) and Rachel Carr (Bryan), ten great-grandchildren, niece Karla Davis, nephew Brian Yarberry (Mandi) and several cousins.
The family would like to thank her caregivers for their care and compassion, especially those at Jefferson Manor where she spent her last days.
Visitation will be 1:00 - 3:00 on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Westport Road Baptist Church, Louisville, KY. Reverend Roger Merritt will officiate a memorial service following visitation at 3:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorials to be made to Hosparus Health and Jefferson Manor Activities fund.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019