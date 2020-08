Or Copy this URL to Share

Bettie Sue Cook Wells



Shelbyville - Bettie Sue Cook Wells, 87, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert D. "Bobby" Wells. Graveside service 3 PM Monday at Grove Hill Cemetery. Shannon Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.









