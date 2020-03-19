|
Betty A. Reed
Louisville - 90, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
Betty was a lifelong resident of Louisville, attending St. Elizabeth of Hungary, Our Mother of Sorrows, Holy Rosary Academy and the University of Louisville, where she received a bachelor's degree with honors, a master's degree, and was a member of Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society.
She worked for 35 years at the University of Louisville School of Dentistry and Health Sciences Center, where she affectionately was known as "Dean Betty".
Betty will be missed by her sister, Georgia Heitkemper; daughter, Andrea Reed Frankenberger; and her son, Glen R. Reed.
A memorial Mass will be planned at a later date.
Embry-Bosse Funeral Home was entrusted with the services.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020