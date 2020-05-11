Betty Adams Kirby Sauer
Betty Adams Kirby Sauer passed away on May 6, 2020 at Nazareth Home, Clifton.
She was the former Betty Jane Adams and was born in Ashland, Kentucky February 26, 1928. She graduated from Fort Knox High School and the University of Louisville. She did graduate work at Kentucky Southern College. She worked for the KY Air National Guard, KY Southern College, and retired from the Ford Motor Company Kentucky Truck Plant.
She was a member of Broadway Baptist Church. She was the first president of the Graymoor Woman's Club and also a loyal supporter of the U of L Athletic Program, Actor's Theater and the Louisville Jazz Society. She enjoyed golf, travel, and gatherings with friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, A.B. and Nancy Adams; sisters, Eloise Birch, Maryilliene Maffett and brother Charles Fairchild. She is survived by her daughter, Amy Kirby Taylor and grandson Jonathan Taylor (Kelly); nieces Barbara Boggs, Diane Thomas, and Deborah Brown. She is also survived by many cherished grand and great grand nieces and nephews.
Betty cherished the time she lived at Brownsboro Park spending time with her friends and the devoted staff.
Because of the unfortunate circumstances of Covid-19, services to celebrate Betty's life will be scheduled at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Outreach Committee of Broadway Baptist Church or the charity of your choice.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2020.