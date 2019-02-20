|
|
Betty Amburgey Haller
Louisville - Betty A. Haller, 88, wife to the late Eugene Haller, passed away on Monday February 11, 2019 at the Episcopal Church Home. She was born to the late Israel and Edna (Draughn) Amburgey in Knott County, Kentucky. She is also preceded in death by her brother James Amburgey.
Betty was a member of Faith Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Gloria Wade along with grandchildren, Joshua Fedele (Rebecca) and Nicole Fedele Underwood (Ryan) and 8 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Saturday at 2:00 pm at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 4400 Dixie Highway. Visitation will be held Saturday from 12:00 pm until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested Kentucky, 2908 Brownsboro Road, Suite 117, Louisville, KY 40206. (502-585-1866)
louisvillememorialgardens.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 20, 2019