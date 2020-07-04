Betty Ann BrightLouisville - 77, passed away Saturday, July4, 2020. She was born November 25, 1942 to the late Phillip & Thelma Crenshaw. She was a member of Longfield First United Baptist Church for sixty seven years. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Mary Ellen (Patty) Frederick & Dolores Presley, brother, James (Jimmy) Crenshaw.She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Jesse Bright, daughter, Cheryl Hearn (Jim), sons, Phil Bright (Tammy) & Jeremy Bright (Kelli), precious grandchildren, Candace, Vanessa, Hannah, Trevor, Emerson & Silas, great grandchildren, Kiarra & Kaeda.Visitation will be 5-8 Monday at Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home 411 Fairdale Rd. Funeral service will be 11am Tuesday at Longfield First United Baptist Church 5507 Cartledge Court 40214. Burial will be in Lone Hill Church Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy can be made to her church.