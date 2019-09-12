Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Warren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Ann Crush Warren

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Ann Crush Warren Obituary
Betty Ann Crush Warren

Louisville - age 91, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 12, 2019. She was born on April 12, 1928 to the late William and Gertrude Crush.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul William Warren; brother, William Crush; and sister, LaVerne Mathis.

She is survived by her children, Larry Warren (Kathy), Linda Crosby (Michael), Susan Kemper (Stephen), and Steven Warren (Shelly); 10 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Her funeral mass will be at 10 AM on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Incarnation Catholic Church, 2229 Lower Hunters Trace, Louisville, KY 40216.

Visitation will be from 2 - 8 PM on Monday at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Betty Warren to The Trilogy Foundation at (thetrilogyfoundation.org) or (1 Silvercrest Dr. New Albany, IN 47150). Donations must be made payable to "The Trilogy Foundation" referencing "Betty Warren at Silvercrest" in the memo.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now