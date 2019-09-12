|
|
Betty Ann Crush Warren
Louisville - age 91, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 12, 2019. She was born on April 12, 1928 to the late William and Gertrude Crush.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul William Warren; brother, William Crush; and sister, LaVerne Mathis.
She is survived by her children, Larry Warren (Kathy), Linda Crosby (Michael), Susan Kemper (Stephen), and Steven Warren (Shelly); 10 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Her funeral mass will be at 10 AM on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Incarnation Catholic Church, 2229 Lower Hunters Trace, Louisville, KY 40216.
Visitation will be from 2 - 8 PM on Monday at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Betty Warren to The Trilogy Foundation at (thetrilogyfoundation.org) or (1 Silvercrest Dr. New Albany, IN 47150). Donations must be made payable to "The Trilogy Foundation" referencing "Betty Warren at Silvercrest" in the memo.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15, 2019