Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
(502) 368-3396
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Betty Ann McFarlan Obituary
Betty Ann McFarlan

Louisville - Betty Ann McFarlan, 81 passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.

She was the former Betty Middleton and a retired Phillip Morris employee.

Betty was preceded in death by her daughter Roseanna Barker.

Survivors include her husband of 50 years Ronald McFarlan, sons William McCawley (Brigitte) and Kevin McFarlan (Willeke), daughters Donna Reitz (Michael), Robin Legg (Mike) and Susan Aydlett (Fred), two sisters, three brothers 20 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.

Funeral service 12 Noon Tuesday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd., with burial at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation 2 to 8 PM Monday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
